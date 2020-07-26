Jay Electronica isn’t one to stay on the Internet, but he did return Saturday addressing the interview with Rabbi Abraham Cooper and Nick Cannon over anti-semitic comments the Wild ’N Out host made earlier in the month.
Jay Elect was criticized for his remarks also being anti-Semitic, but he would call Rabbi Cooper a “coward.” He would then call Jewish people “imposters” as he noted Black people are the “true children of Israel.”
Jay Elect would also challenge Rabbi Cooper to debate leader of the Nation of Islam, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan over the matter. You can see all the details from Jay Electronica below.