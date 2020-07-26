Jay Electronica isn’t one to stay on the Internet, but he did return Saturday addressing the interview with Rabbi Abraham Cooper and Nick Cannon over anti-semitic comments the Wild ’N Out host made earlier in the month.



Jay Elect was criticized for his remarks also being anti-Semitic, but he would call Rabbi Cooper a “coward.” He would then call Jewish people “imposters” as he noted Black people are the “true children of Israel.”

Jay Elect would also challenge Rabbi Cooper to debate leader of the Nation of Islam, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan over the matter. You can see all the details from Jay Electronica below.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper is a COWARD who LIED to our brother Nick Canon about the history of the caucasian race. Ask him does he stand behind the VILE TEACHINGS of the Talmud? Don’t be a coward next time Cooper you DEVIL. — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) July 26, 2020

Sit down w The Hon. Louis Farrakhan or The Exec Council of The NOI and defend your claims and prove us wrong. WE are INDEED THE TRUE Children of Israel. And you are an imposter and birthright stealer as described in the scriptures. The ADL, THE WEISENHALL CENTER… BRING EM OUT. — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) July 26, 2020

We DEFY you to challenge us on these claims publicly. You LYING antisemites. — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) July 26, 2020

https://t.co/T93EoYyiwr its time to cut out all this playing. The Man Of Sin MUST BE REVEALED. #SynagogueOfSatan — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) July 26, 2020

pic.twitter.com/9kdqqvgTSk — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) July 26, 2020

We want EVERY SINGLE MOLECULE of smoke there is to be had. — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) July 26, 2020