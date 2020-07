Joe Budden Recalls Chasing Down a Car of Drake Fans Who Pulled Up to His House

Remember the Joe Budden-Drake beef of 2016? Seems so long ago, but the podcast King remembers it well, especially when some kids pulled up to his house thinkings it’s sweet.



Back during the beef some of Aubrey’s Angels found out where Budden lived and thought it would be a good idea to go and troll the then rapper, imagining they were safe in their car.



And now we go to Joe to tell the rest:

If you need a refresher on how the event went down scroll below.