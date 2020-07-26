Kanye West took to Twitter on Saturday to apologize to his wife Kim Kardashian for the things that she has said about her and her family this past week.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

This has been a turbulent and scary week for Kanye. Following his presidential bid a few weeks ago, it was rumored that Kanye was having a bipolar episode and his family was frightened. During his campaign event in South Carolina last Sunday, Kanye began to break down on stage and tell people about how he and Kim considered aborting their first child.

Kanye then went on Twitter early in the week and took shots at Kim and Kris Jenner. He claimed that Kris was setting up her daughter’s Playboy shoots and she and Kim put out a statement about Kanye’s bipolar episode without him knowing. He also alleged that Kim cheated on him with Meek Mill while the two were discussing “prison reform” and has been trying to divorce Kim ever since. After his campaign event, Kris and Kim were supposedly on their way to Wyoming with a doctor with plans on 51/50’ing him. He even called Kris, Kris Jong Un.

Along with his apology, Kanye claimed that he will beat Biden with write-in votes in the upcoming election.

Ye also went to the hospital in Wyoming on Saturday for anxiety, but left because he felt uncomfortable. He went back to his ranch and called an ambulance, but EMT’s found nothing wrong with him. After the ambulance left, he drove off in a ATV, and around 7:30, he invited four paparazzi into the ranch and told them he let them in so he could control the narrative.