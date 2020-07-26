Meek Mill took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to publicly announce his split from his fashion entrepreneur girlfriend, Milan Harris.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents,” said the Grammy nominated rapper. “We still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding!”

We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding! -meek- — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 26, 2020

There is no telling the timeline of Meek and Milano’s relationship. The news comes more than 2 months after the birth of their baby boy on May 6. Meek, 33, took to Twitter on his birthday to share the news. He shares the same birthday as his second son. Harris’ responded with subtlety on Instagram and re-directed the focus to arresting the murderers of Breonna Taylor.

Advertisement

“I’d never address my private life publicly, but I just felt the need to say arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”

Harris the founder of fashion brand, Milano de Rouge. The Philadelphia rapper’s announcement comes just days after Kanye West’s suggestive tweets about him and Kim Kardashian. Meek called cap on all of West’s claims. TMZ also reported a photo that proved the meeting the be a party of 3, rather than the duo that West alleged. The “Going Bad” rapper also announced this less than a week after ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj revealed her pregnancy.