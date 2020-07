A Black Lives Matter movement turned deadly in Austin, Texas after a suspect started shooting at the scene.

BREAKING: Last night in Austin, Texas an alleged Trump supporter drove through a crowd of protesters and shot and killed BLM protester Garrett Foster who was peacefully protesting. This is a Trump’s America.

Video below #austinprotests #austinshooting pic.twitter.com/5EGSSAroeA — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 26, 2020

Garrett Foster was murdered last night peacefully protesting at a BLACK LIVES MATTER protest in Austin, Texas with his fiance, whitney, who is a quadruple amputee because of serious medical negligence.



She was thrown off her wheelchair and he was shot 3 times.



SAY HIS NAME 😭 pic.twitter.com/q13r3JR35u — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) July 26, 2020

CNN reports officers were present at the scene in solidarity with the protestors and gunshots rang out. One man was shot and died at a local hospital.



The suspect was said to have driven into the crowd and open fire. That suspect is cooperating with the investigation and is no longer believed to be a threat to the public.



Video from the scene can be seen below.