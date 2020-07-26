New York native and Entertainment Icon, Regis Philbin, best-known for his hosting duties on Live! with Regis and Kelly and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, has died at the age of 88.

Philbin’s family confirmed the news of his shocking passing in a statement to Fox News on Saturday. “We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday.” Adding, “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Philbin began his iconic career in 1988, as the host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Griffin. After 15 years, Gifford left the ABC show but the pair remained close after her departure.

Philbin has appeared in dozens of films and tv shows during his tenured career. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.