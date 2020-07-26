The ex-husband of the late Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey, revealed on Instagram he was with Rivera a day before she disappeared.
“This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here,” Dorsey wrote.
Rivera and Dorsey got married in 2014 and to that union was their four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey.
“Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”
You can read the full message below.
Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera’s Ex-Husband, Pens Tribute on Instagram
