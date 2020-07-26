The ex-husband of the late Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey, revealed on Instagram he was with Rivera a day before she disappeared.



“This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here,” Dorsey wrote.



Rivera and Dorsey got married in 2014 and to that union was their four-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey.



“Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”



You can read the full message below.