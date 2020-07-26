SOURCE SPORTS: Knicks to Hire Tom Thibodeau as Their New Head Coach

Looks like the New York Knicks have found their next head coach.

The Knicks are finalizing a five-year contract with Tom Thibodeau to become the team’s new head coach, as first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski.

The New York Knicks and Tom Thibodeau are finalizing a five-year deal to make him the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2020

With the move, Thibodeau returns to the Knicks, where he was an assistant coach for seven seasons in the ‘90s.

Thibodeau has long been rumored to be the front runner. The Knicks are in a rebuilding mode and expected a new coach who would help out with player development.

Thibodeau has a decent track record of player development– he helped bring along Derrick Rose, Luol Deng, and Joakim Noah when he was in Chicago. Now Thibs will be expected to do the same with RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, and Mitchell Robinson.

Thibodeau was the safe move. The Knicks know exactly what they’re getting with him. Time will tell if the hire will prove to be successful.