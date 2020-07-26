SOURCE SPORTS: Lou Willimas Confirms He Was At Magic City, Investigated By NBA About Actions While on Excused Absence

Clippers shooting guard Lou Williams is currently being investigated by the NBA about his actions and whereabouts while on his excused absence. This comes after rapper Jack Harlow posted a picture of the two of them in Magic City on Thursday night and tagged Williams in the picture. The investigation will determine how long Lou will have to be re-quarantined.

NBA Clippers star Lou Williams is being investigated by the NBA for leaving the NBA bubble after Jack Harlow posted a pic with him at Magic City Strip Club in Atlanta Thursday night👀😂 pic.twitter.com/yyVICg8siM — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) July 26, 2020

Jack Harlow originally said that it was an old picture of him and Williams, however, Williams confirmed that he did go to Magic City while on his excused absence.

Sources told ESPN that Williams has been interviewed by NBA security about his whereabouts while he was away from campus, and told them he did go to the Magic City gentleman’s club for a short time on Thursday night — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 25, 2020

Following NBA protocol, Lou was tested every day he was away from the bubble. Players are subject to a four-day minimum quarantine when they are away for excused absences. However, because Williams was at the club while on his absence, the quarantine can be extended to up to 10 days if the leagues outside the infectious disease specialist recommend it.

Williams seemed to confirm that he went to the club and even joked about it on Twitter Saturday night.