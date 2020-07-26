First Russell Wilson gets a new son name Win Wilson, no it looks like the Seatle Seahawks are in a win-now mood. The Seahawks just traded for New York Jets’ All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

The Jets agreed to trade Adams to the Seahawks on Saturday in exchange for a huge haul. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report that the Jets will receive first-round picks in both 2021 and 2022, as well as a third-round selection in 2021. The Jets will also receive a replacement for Adams in safety Bradley McDougald, while the Jets are also giving up a fourth-round pick in 2022.

Trade:

Jets deal Jamal Adams and 4th-round pick in 2022



To



Seattle, in exchange for Bradley McDougald (safety), 1st-round pick in 2021, 3rd-round pick in 2021, and 1st-round pick in 2022, source tells ESPN.



Deal is pending physicals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2020

Adams has publicly expressed frustration with the Jets, criticizing the team for not giving him an extension and questioning head coach Adam Gase’s leadership abilities.

In three seasons in the NFL, Adams has emerged as one of the best safeties in the game. He’s made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons. No telling where the Jets go from here, but as for the Seahawks, Adams will fill a void in their secondary and help make that defense more lethal.