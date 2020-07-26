Zion Williamson has returned to the Orlando bubble.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the New Orleans Pelicans star has returned to the NBA campus in Orlando.

Pelicans’ Zion Williamson has returned to Orlando NBA Campus tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 24, 2020

Williamson had left the bubble over a week ago to attend to an urgent, undisclosed family matter. A recent update was given by the Pelicans revealed that Williamson was getting tested daily for COVID-19 while away, which had continued to produce negative results.

Williamson will now have to quarantine himself in the bubble for four days. The Pelicans are set to begin the restarted season in five days on July 30 against the Utah Jazz. Given the timetable, Williamson will be cutting it close for availability for the first game.

The Pelicans are currently the 10th seed in a stacked Western Conference. If the team is looking to catch the Memphis Grizzlies for the 8th and final spot, they will need Williamson healthy and available for all these last 8 games of the season.