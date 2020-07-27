Nicki Minaj answered ASAP Rocky’s inquiry with one tweet. ASAP Ferg followed with the confirmation. On Sunday, Flacko took to Twitter to encourage his fellow ASAP brethren to drop an anticipated collab with Nicki Minaj.

“SUMBODY TELL @ASAPferg 2 DROP DAT SHIT WIT HIM N NICKI ASAP,” said the “Fashion Killa” rapper.

The tweet led many to think that the track would be coming soon. Despite a lack of response from ASAP Ferg himself, Nicki took to Twitter to respond first.

“Flacko, I heard it was coming Thursday but I could be wrong,” said the Queen rapper.

Flacko, I heard it was coming Thursday but I could be wrong 😉 https://t.co/pEbwZ2PTEy — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) July 27, 2020

Less than 10 minutes later, Ferg confirmed Nicki’s notion. Now the anticipated release has taken over Twitter.

“The Queen is never wrong. ‘Move Ya Hips,’ 7/30.”

The Queen is never wrong. “Move Ya Hips” 7/30 — HOOD POPE (@ASAPferg) July 27, 2020

This is not the first time that the New York natives have worked together. The Barb jumped on Ferg’s remix to his hit single, “Plain Jane” back in 2017. The song has been certified 4-times platinum.

It looks like Nicki is continuing her successful year of features. The mother to be earned her first two number one songs earlier this year with Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix and 6ix9ine’s “TROLLZ.” With that feat, she became the 2nd female rapper after Lauryn Hill with consecutive Hot 100 No. 1 singles.