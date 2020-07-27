According to a report from Don Diva, Bobby Shmurda’s mother Leslie Pollard says that if everything goes as planned, the “Hot N***a” rapper will be released from prison next month.

Ms. Pollard said Bobby plans to tell the parole board that if they grant him a conditional release, he’s going to put his nose to the grindstone in the studio and most of all, stay out of trouble.

According to Mama Shmurda, Bobby has been doing a lot of songwriting behind bars and plans to put all of that writing to good use for his label, Epic Records. She also says that her son wants to produce a documentary about his life, which he’d like to be used as education for at-risk youth. Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, also plans on visiting detention centers and foster homes telling troubled youth his story so that they can avoid the same pitfalls that led him behind bars for seven years at the peak of his career.

Back on September 2, 2016, as part of a plea deal, Shmurda pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Back in 2017, Shmurda was given an additional four years for a jail made shank found in his belongings in prison, but the sentence ran concurrently with his original sentence.