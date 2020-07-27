Day 8,069 of surviving quarantine and fans are still suggesting who the next Verzuz battle should hold in the ring. Last week, we tuned in to see Snoop Dogg vs. DMX. As fans have seen almost every genre of music battle hit for hit, fans seem to already have their next battle in mind.

Chris Brown and Usher have been trending since fans have been having an ongoing online debate, over who would win a verzuz battle between the two R&B singers.

Amid the controversy, neither Chris Brown nor Usher has acknowledged the potential battle …. up until yesterday. Breezy said on his Instagram story, “What we not gone do is CAP. I could do a vs off features alone…. So I’ll humbly decline …. Im busy doing nothing,” the singer ended with a smirk emoji.

Fans didn’t seem to like the R&B singer’s ego and had some things to say. “Usher would literally finish Chris Brown just by playing the Confessions album,” one comment read. “Usher has literally inspired EVERYTHING that Chris Brown does, please,” another comment read.

Who do you think would win a battle hit for hit between Usher and Chris Brown?