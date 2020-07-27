Chrissy Teigen can be thought of as the female 50 Cent, a celebrity who is always putting in their two cents when it isn’t asked for. Sometimes fans laugh at the jokes and other times, fans are just not here for the foolery.

This would be one of those times where fans are not here for the foolery after Teigen posted a joke on her Twitter that would set the Hot Girl Fan base off. Nell Scovell posted a tweet stating “I have a Charles Manson joke and it kills.” After seeing the tweet, it inspired Teigen to quote the tweet with a joke of her own. “I have a Megan thee Stallion joke but it needs to be twerked on,” the model wrote.

Meg thee Stallion, who is currently recovering, following an alleged altercation with Tory Lanez, that resulted in the Texas Hot Girl being shot in her foot has recently just spoken on celebrities who have been making jokes about her situation. After receiving an enormous amount of backlash, Teigen went to her Twitter with the quickness to take accountability for her actions. “I used the play on words joke with a celeb and something their known for with meg and twerking and I should have known that it is just not the right time especially for something so dumb and sh*tty and pointless as the joke was,” Teigen began.

“Making anyone feel reminded of a terrible time or letting you guys down sucks more than anything to me so I am sorry to Megan and anyone who thought this was about the incident at all,” Teigen ended her apology.

Details revolving around Meg thee Stallion’s recovery have not been released, but we continue to wish Meg a speedy recovery.