Mariah Carey is gearing up to release her memoir, an apparently her former lover and archnemesis Eminem is “stressed out” about it.

Her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, drops on September 29th and is filled with “my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival, and my songs,” Carey wrote on her social media. “Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling, and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

What really happened between the songstress and the rapper, in the early 2000s has been overclouded in drama and mystery for decades. But Mimi seems more than ready to spill the tea and set the record straight on their “relationship” in her book.

An insider told US Weekly that “They had a toxic relationship” and “He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it.”

US Weekly’s source continues: “Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s**t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that. She knows that.”

Let’s take a stroll back in time to let you know how they have got here. In the early 2000s, Eminem and Mariah were messing around but things had gotten serious. The rapper said they’d been an item but Mimi denies this. But things took a turn for the worst.

In 2009 Mariah Carey married Nick Cannon, that same year Eminem dropped “Bagpipes from Baghdad,” which he dragged the newlyweds. “Mariah, whatever happened to us?/ Why did we have to break up?” Eminem rapped. “Nick, you had your fun / I’ve come to kick you in your sack of junk,” he added later in the song.

In response, Mariah dropped her hit platinum single that same year “Obsessed.” She claimed that the single wasn’t about Eminem but coincidentally the video has an Eminem doppelganger. If you know Slim Shady, you know he wasn’t going to let that slide.

He responded again with the song “The Warning,” referring to Carey and going into full attack mode even detailing the sexual encounter between the two. The Detroit rapper shows off his petty side in the track intro: “Only reason I dissed you in the first place is because you denied seeing me. Now I’m pissed off,” he says before rapping.

Since Mariah and Nick Cannon split in 2014, Eminem still had enough ammo to continue to go at the songstress. On a song by Fat Joe in 2019 called “Lord Above” featuring Mary J. Blige, the rapper took aim at Mimi once again. “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note,” Em raps,” later adding “But that other dude’s whipped… that p*y’s got him neutered/ Almost got my caboose kicked/Fool, quit/ You not gonna do st/ I let her chop my balls off, too before I lose to you, Nick.”

The audiobook version of the memoir produced by Audible will be released the same day as the written version. Carey is performing the audiobook herself, which will take you on a journey in her voice and words about the musical moments throughout her life story.