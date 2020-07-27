Ready for a wild story? For some reason, Faizon Love took aim at JAY-Z and called him a fake drug dealer. We all know Hov won’t respond to Love but who did for him? Cam’ron.



Love was on the Hip-Hop Uncensored podcast and stated that he does not believe the drug raps, even though he finds them enjoyable.



“I like Jay-Z. I like him as a guy and the whole thing he created about this fake dope dealing,” Love said. “That’s when I stopped liking him. This nigga ain’t sold no cocaine in his life—I don’t think he’s ever won a fight.”



Cam put the perceived bad blood between him and Hov to the side and stuck up for Jigga.



“I know me and Hov haven’t had the best relationship (publicly) but Faizon don’t know what the fuck he’s talking bout. Whether legally or illegally niggas got to it,” Cam wrote.



You can see Cam’s response below.