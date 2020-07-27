The new sneaker combination from J.Cole and Puma, The RS-Dreamer, was first seen on court worn by Kyle Kuzma, now the sneaker is officially unveiled.



The RS-Dreamer has involvement from the Dreamville head honcho from start to finish and is ready for both on the court and off the court wear. The RS-Dreamer will be worn on the court by PUMA Hoops athletes and has already been spotted on several NBA and WNBA athletes as they ramp up for their respective returns to play this summer.

RS DREAMER IMAGE2

“When said out loud, all the best dreams sound crazy. Dreamer was created with the belief that, still, we must follow ours, no matter how unachievable they may seem to others,” Cole said.



The sneaker is the first release after the announcement from PUMA and Cole during a TV spot during NBA All-Star Weekend.



“Over the years, basketball shoes have progressed greatly in their level of technology and comfort but have strayed too far away from designs stylish enough for cultural relevancy,” Cole added. “The Dreamer hopes to change that reality. The highest level of on-court performance meets the highest level of aesthetic design for daily wear. Once again, you can hoop in the same shoes you wore outside.”



The RS-Dreamer is a new silhouette that leverages PUMA’s running system “RS foam” and innovative RS technology for superior on-court mobility. The debut sneaker also includes a J. Cole “DREAMER” logo. This RS-Dreamer is the first of several signature styles with J. Cole and is inspired by his ongoing commitment to follow his dreams.



The new sneaker costs $125 and will be available exclusively in-store and online at the Foot Looker Inc. Family of Brands (including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction, and Eastbay), PUMA.com, and PUMA stores starting this Friday, July 31. A limited apparel collection to compliment the RS-Dreamer will also be available for purchase.