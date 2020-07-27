Share:

Believe it or not but Hip-hop has been enjoying Jeezy’s classic album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 for the last 15 years. Crazy, right?

Jeezy acknowledged the anniversary too and hit Instagram to speak on it.

“Hopped off the porch in my momma two bedroom trailer with a dream, a grind and an all around vision,” Jeezy wrote. “My vision was to take a culture that was demonized and told they would never be anything or have anything. I endured any type of obstacles u can think of ; from dodging penitentiary to having a full time job of staying alive . I always told myself if u want heaven its on the other side of hell. So, I laced up my air ones and walked thru the fire until I got to the other side.”

He would close the post that has the first three TM albums in a plaque by stating “the next 15 will be epic.”

You can check out the full post below and then give the album a spin to celebrate the street classic.

Hopped off the porch in my momma two bedroom trailer with a dream, a grind and an all around vision. My vision was to take a culture that was demonized and told they would never be anything or have anything. I endured any type of obstacles u can think of ; from dodging penitentiary to  having a full time job of staying alive . I always told myself if u want heaven its on the other side of hell. So, I laced up my air ones and walked thru the fire until I got to the other side. Someone once told me that freedom is on the side of fear. So I took all the chances to get there. In the process I obtained and gained insight of the art of (adversity) and I turned my pain into passion and put the passion into my music, so the world could see it was possible. To become something even when everyone is counting on you being nothing. That was the birth of #ThugMotivation. 2 Million records later! It is one thing to say what would you do in the music but I wanted to show action. Even at this present day, everything I stand for is about evolution. Evolve or Die! Thank you to everyone who supported my vision and my music, that got some through your hardships, prison time, college courses and even life in general.  Today we celebrate 15 years of Thug Motivation. But our next 15 will be epic! @Tonyrobbins I’m up next just so you know! Happy 101 day ⛄️ #KeepGoing‼️

