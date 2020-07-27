Juice WRLD is posthumously going back to back. The late Chicago rapper and his latest album Legends Never Die will be No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for the second week in a row.



After becoming the biggest debut in music last week, Juice’s album is returning to the top of the chart behind a 162,000 equivalent album unit week. The week prior saw 497,000 units.



Following Juice WRLD is another fallen rapper as Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon will be at the No. 2 slot with a strong 138,000 album equivalent units. That album also posthumously made its debut at the top of the charts.



Also in the Top 5 is Lil Baby who is still holding strong with his My Turn album at 57,000 units.



Salute to all the rapper still running up big numbers.