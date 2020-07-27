Most in the HIp-Hop community knew that Kanye West’s DONDA album wasn’t dropping last Friday as assumed. Now we may be a little bit closer as Ye hit Twitter and shared the cover album.

The album cover was the only new update to hit the timeline. There is not a new date, tracklist, or anything available, however, it is not too much to assume that it would be sometime soon.

Also over the weekend, Kanye would apologize to Kim Kardashian for the accusations that he considers to be private.



“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” Kanye wrote on Twitter. “I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

You can see that message below as well.