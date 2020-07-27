Kanye West’s next album was expected to drop on Friday but in typical Kanye fashion the release has been pushed back. However, Yeezy did drop off the album’s artwork over the weekend.

Kanye posted the artwork on Twitter on Saturday, two days after he originally planned to release the music. A new release date has not been revealed.

Music has not been the focus lately with Kanye who is only a few days removed from berating his wife and mother in law on social media. Kanye told his followers that he wanted to divorce Kim Kardashian-West. The “Follow God” performer issued a public apology to Kim on Saturday.

