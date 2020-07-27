Two rap aliens on one EP? It’s possible. Lupe Fiasco stated he wants to do a collaborative EP with the one and only Nas.



Speaking with Ebro Darden about his House EP with Kaelin Ellis, Lupe Fiasco revealed that he has the wish of doing an EP with Nas after he was asked about more details.



Lupe would open detailing an Amy Winehouse collaboration and what it was like working in the studio with Nas. He then shifted to a recent thought that he had.



“I have Nas’ phone number, so I’m feeling myself maybe a month ago and I was like listening to some beats, going through the concepts,” Lupe said. “I was just like, ‘You know what, let’s do an EP. Life is short, COVID-19. Let’s do an EP.’ I’ve not heard back yet.”



Lupe closed that story with a laugh but do you think it could happen? Westside Chicago and Queensbridge on one EP? Do you want to hear it happen?



You can see the conversation between Lupe and Ebro below.