Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Live to address the shooting incident that left her in the hospital with gunshot wounds in her feet. Meg took the opportunity to address people on social media who made fun of the incident and made up stories about what might have happened, as well as giving an update on her current mental state.

Megan confirms she was shot in both of her feet. However, the bullets did not hit any tendon or bone. “I was shot in both of my feet. And I had to get surgery to get the bullets taken out. And it was super scary,” Megan says before starting to tear up. “And it’s not funny, and it’s nothing to joke about. Nothing for y’all to start making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot, I didn’t do s**t,” she added.

The Houston rapper also denied any rumors that she was protecting anybody. Because she remained silent about the incident, for the most part, people thought that she knew who shot her and was protecting them. “I just wasn’t ready to speak. That’s not some shit you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about,” she exclaimed.

She then started talking about the emotional loss of her parents and how that has affected her.

“Imagine being 25, and you don’t have both of your parents. My momma was my best friend, I’m still not really over that. So you try to fill your space with people who make you happy” she says before starting to cry. “I was moving too fast. I wasn’t taking enough time for myself. I thought I was ready to be around a bunch of mf’s, I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people and I thought other people were going to give good energy to me. But I definitely had to sit my ass down and pray on it. And I do feel a lot better.”

You can watch the full video below.