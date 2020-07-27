Speaking out for the first time, David Adefesco, Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend, opens up about the singer/reality star being hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt.

Tamar was reportedly found unresponsive and unconscious by her boyfriend on July 16th. LAPD confirmed a call around 9:45 p.m. that a 43-year old woman had a medical emergency due to “possible overdose” of prescription pills and alcohol.

Braxton was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles with David, who made the call.

“Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family by her side throughout her treatment,” David said.

The Braxton Family Values star’s boyfriend has been by her side since she has been in the hospital last week and is supporting her in her recovery and doctor’s decisions about her ongoing treatment.

“On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people,” David says.

“This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression,” he continues.

The reality star’s boyfriend pointed out that mental health issues are very common, and hopes that Tamar’s fans, and the public, will continue to support her through her ongoing recovery.

Celebrities went on social media to show support for Tamar sending heartwarming messages:

Tamar, I love you and I'm praying for you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 17, 2020

Praying for Tamar Braxton. Mental Health has got to be a part of our "wokeness". There is strength in vulnerability. You matter Miss Tamar Braxton. Praying for you, your beautiful son and family. ❤❤🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/Mrh3vNB4C7 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) July 17, 2020

All my prayer warriors who pray let’s pray for our sister TamarBraxton for those who Believe in the Power of Prayer🙏🏾 and prayers for her family… pic.twitter.com/moSIrpEIk0 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 17, 2020

Wishing you love and light Tamar! Stay strong!