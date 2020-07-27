President Trump has decided to opt-out of throwing the first pitch at the first meeting between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Trump announced in a press conference that he was invited to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on August 15.

“Because of my strong focus on the China Virus including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season,” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Trump’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak has been insufficient having claimed on different occasions that the virus would “disappear” in hotter weather. The President was also on the fence about mask wearing up until this month when the POTUS publicly wore a mask for the first time and later said on Twitter that it was patriotic to wear one during this time.

Advertisement

Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020

Lead Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Anthony Fauci recently stepped to the plate to throw out the first pitch at the Washington Nationals home opener. Fauci has been the face of fighting the coronavirus pandemic.