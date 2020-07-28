Boosie Badazz Ignores COVID-19 Hazards and Hosts Hundreds at His Atlanta Mansion for a Pool Party

Boosie Badazz did not have any fears for the coronavirus pandemic and hosted a capacity crowd in his Atlanta mantion for a party he called Wet ‘N Wild 9.

Hundreds gathered at the Atlanta home and were spotted packed on top of each other. While the pool looked pretty empty, the areas surrounding had little to no distancing along with a scarcity of masks.

But Boosie is not done, he is also promoting a pool party in Orlando for August 8. The fun in that one will include a bikini and cucumber contest.

You can see the scene from this past weekend below.