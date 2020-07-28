Meg thee Stallion recently went live on her Instagram to show her fans that she is alive and well after recovering from being shot in both of her feet. In the live the rapper tearfully touched on not having neither of her parents here with her, and how she tries to keep good energy around her at all times. A lot of fans in the comments wanted the Texas Hottie to speak on the shooting situation itself, but Meg did not touch on it, considering the fact that it is an ongoing investigation.

Although Meg did not go into detail about the altercation, she did say that she didn’t deserve to be shot and described the experience as, “super scary.”

Following her live fans begun to unfollow Tory Lanez and even started a petition to deport the rapper back to Canada. The petition was started on the Canada rapper’s birthday (July 27th) and it states, “Deport Tory Lanez (Daystar Peterson) back to Canada and ban him from coming to America FOREVER. This little 5’3 man with a big ego has contributed nothing to the American Economy and promotes violence and violence against women. Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan the Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!”

Although Tory has yet to break his silence on the situation, lots of fans have had no issue with openly stating that they are canceling and no longer supporting the Canadian rapper.

We are happy to hear that Megan is alive and well, and wish her the best as she continues to recover.