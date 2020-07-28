Donald Trump Jr. has been reprimanded by Twitter for violating the social media platform rules about spreading misinformation. Trump Jr. tweeted the link to a video related to the drug Hydroxychloroquine that his father has pushed as a potential cure for COVID-19.

For half of Tuesday, the oldest son of the president will be unable to tweet but will still have access to direct messages. In Twitter’s justification for the limited account access, the social media site said that the video “may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information.

In past months the President has pushed the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential cure for COVID-19. As testing on the drug has progressed, there still hasn’t been anything conclusive on President Trump’s belief hence the reason Jr.’s tweet was deleted.

The Trump family continues to fight with Twitter as in June the first tweet of Trump’s was flagged by the social media site for spreading falsehoods about mail-in voting. Trump referred to mail-in voting as “rigged” in favor of the democrats.

Twitter stopped short of calling Trump Jr’s limited site access as a suspension although Republican strategist Andrew Surabian who tweeted the news is calling it a suspension.

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine.



Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference – full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020