Drake does it again. At this point in his career, the OVO honcho has the crown as the Billboard record-breaker. Earlier this year, he surpassed the Glee cast for most Billboard Hot 100 entries of any artist all-time. He holds both records for most Billboard Awards in one night as well as the most Billboard Awards of any artist all time.

Now the “God’s Plan” rapper has achieved another feat to add to his collection of accolades. On Friday, July 17th, he was featured on two new DJ Khaled records, “Popstar,” and “Greece.”

IM SO GRATEFUL! THANK YOU GOD ! #FANLUV THANK YOU! 2 KEYS 🔑 2 TOP 10 @billboard HOT 100 DEBUTS 🔑🔑 😳 (key word DEBUT)

#3 #POPSTAR ⭐️ #8 #GREECE 🇬🇷

THANK YOU @Drake !! We not stopping!! Each 🔑 leads to the next 🔑 pic.twitter.com/vmoKNp2wkp — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 27, 2020

Both tracks debuted at No. 3 and N. 8 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Following the new entries, Drake surpassed Madonna for the most top 10 Hot 100 entries. The record was only a matter of time. Drake now has 25 Top 10 entries as a lead artist and 15 as a featured artist.

Earlier this month, Drake announced that his album was 80% done. Shortly after he took a trip to Barbados, where he posted pictures of his continuation of work.