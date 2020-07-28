Elon Musk has supported Kanye West’s bid for president this year, but the Tesla CEO revealed that he wanted the rapper to wait 4 more years before running for office. Musk spoke more about Ye in a sit down with the New York Times on Saturday.

According to the Times, Musk thinks that Kanye’s bid for office would be better served if he waited until the 2024 election. “I’ve done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020,” Musk told the NYT. According to the tech billionaire, he didn’t want West to split the Black vote with Democratic Presumptive Nominee Joe Biden.

The day before the article was released, Kanye tweeted that he could “beat Biden off write in [votes].” Kanye’s chances in 2020 seem unrealistic as the artist has already missed the deadline to even get on the ballot in several states.

I CAN BEAT BIDEN OFF OF WRITE INS #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Musk also spoke about Kanye’s recent breakdown which he says that his friend of 10 years seemed fine when he spoke to him via FaceTime during Ye’s tweetstorm.

“When he was about a third of the way through the tweet rampage, just to see if he was doing OK, I sent him a text saying, you know, just checking on you, a lot of people are worried, just wondering if you’re OK…he seemed fine on the call. But it sounds like things are, you know, not fine. There seem to be a lot of issues.”