Juicy J Answers the Call for a VERZUZ Battle and Wants Nas as His Opponent

Juicy J Answers the Call for a VERZUZ Battle and Wants Nas as His Opponent

Juicy J is ready for his VERZUZ moment and the latest artist that he has called out is Nas.

On Monday Timbaland asked fans who should be in the next VERZUZ battle and Juicy retweeted it with a request for himself vs. Nas. late last month, Juicy J had matched himself up with Dr. Dre.

Juicy j vs Nas https://t.co/LZQmgpBQMc — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) July 27, 2020

When the suggestion was posted on the HipHopDX Instagram page a user called out Juicy J for the suggestions, which he had a response for.

Advertisement

“I got plenty hits tho,” Juice opened. “& my production game is sick & still relevant as of today & I won a Oscar all facts I got what it takes my guy I will battle anybody & win.”

And now we go to Juicy J:

Juicy has all of the heat to win, however, the styles may not mix well. Who could you see Juicy J or Nas going one on one with?