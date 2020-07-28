In a “Hail Mary” attempt to keep himself afloat in the 2020 Presidential Election, Kanye West made it onto the Missouri ballot right on time before the state’s deadline yesterday.

Ye’s camp submitted the signatures yesterday just before 5 PM, which was enough time to get on the Show Me State’s ballot. Critics have questioned, however, if all of those signatures are legitimate, registered voters from Missouri.

Kanye barely made it onto Illinois’ ballot last week, costing the fashion and music icon almost $30K. He actually did miss the deadline for South Carolina last week, prompting an emotional, controversial campaign rally, which left many wondering if Kanye’s mental health is well enough for him to participate in the election.

