Lil Baby isn’t the only person arriving in Wyoming. Kim Kardashian was spotted with Kanye West at a Wendy’s in Wyoming. The meeting is significant following last week’s explosive allegations and calls for divorce by the JESUS IS KING rapper.

TMZ reports Kim arrived in Cody on Monday after being unsuccessful in her attempt to get Kanye mental health assistance in his latest bipolar episode. Those efforts are reported to have continued but not progressed in her arrival.

The publication notes the two don’t appear to be happy and at one point look to be engaged in an emotional conversation, however, pictures can tell a completely different story than reality, especially with people invading their space.

Last week the superstar rapper apologized to Kardashian online. You can see that announcement and the pictures from Wyoming below.

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020