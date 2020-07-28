Lollapalooza 2020 to Go Virtual with Performances from Future, H.E.R., OutKast, Chance the Rapper and More

Lollapalooza 2020 to Go Virtual with Performances from Future, H.E.R., OutKast, Chance the Rapper and More

Chicago’s Grant Park won’t have thousands take it over for Lollapalooza this year due to COVID-19, in place will be Lolla2020, a virtual experience free to music loves on YouTube.

The four nights of performances will begin at 5:00 p.m. every night with some of Chicago’s own on the bill including Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Polo G, and Peter Cottontale.

Hip-Hop will be presented throughout the virtual festival with A$AP Rocky, Brockhampton, Future, Run The Jewels, OutKast, Tyler, the Creator, Cypress Hill, Gunna, and LL Cool J.

Advertisement

R&B vibes will also be available from Kehlani, H.E.R., Jamila Woods, Kali Uchis, Pink $weats, Lonr., Danileigh, and more.

Special appearances for Lolla2020 include Common, Crazy Legs, Chuck D, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Michelle Obama, and Chicago Bulls Wendell Carter Jr. and Zach Lavine.

This year Lolla2020 will raise awareness for Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, Equal Justice Initiative, When We All Vote and others.

You can see the full line up below.