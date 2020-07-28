Grammy award winner Michael “Mike” Keith, of multi-platinum R&B group 112, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the midst of promoting the band’s new single and music video, “Spend It All.” Keith is uncertain where he may have contracted for the virus, although he and band member Slim, have been working to prepare for a full slate of summer music releases. The group recently filmed three music videos in the span of three days with director Damien Sandoval in their home state of Georgia, and have been in the studio mixing and mastering their upcoming EP, 112 Forever.

Keith began isolating at home when he first noticed a slight cough, fever, and chills. He continued to conduct media and radio interviews remotely to promote the new releases until he became unable to do so on the actual release date of “Spend It All.” He is currently managing his symptoms while quarantined in his Atlanta, Georgia home. Fellow bandmate, Slim, doesn’t feel ill and believes he may have contracted the coronavirus months ago. He continues to carry the torch for 112 while his brother recuperates.

Slim expressed his concern saying, “this virus is real, and it’s unfortunate that my brother Mike is going through it right now. We’re all praying for him, and I’m going to keep holding it down until he is back at 100%. 112 Forever.”

On Friday, July 24, the superstars released their highly anticipated new single and music video, “Spend It All” across all digital platforms via ONErpm distribution. The legendary group debuted the single during a Memorial Day VERZUZ battle to a live audience of nearly 400K thousand fans and a flurry of thumbs up and fire emojis from celebrity friends like Diddy, Stevie J, Marion Winans, Keri Hilson and more. 112 plans to drop new music all summer with the release of “For Us” and “Looking For Love,” on August 7 and August 21, respectively. The Billboard chart-topping group is set to deliver the first official album project since their 2018 split, the 112 FOREVER EP, on August 21.