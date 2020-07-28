Patrick Mahomes is already expanding his legacy in Kansas City as new reports reveal that Mahomes is now a part-owner of the Kansas City Royals. The 24-year-old Super Bowl MVP is part of an ownership group that helped make Mahomes the youngest owner in sports history.

“I’m honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals. I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community which is something I’m excited to do,” Mahomes said in the press release.

Super Bowl winning #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is now an owner… of a baseball franchise. He’s become part-owner of the #Royals. The youngest owner in sports history. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

Mahomes is only a few weeks removed from signing a record-breaking 10-year $503 million extensions with the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes, formerly a baseball player himself is also the junior to former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr. who played 11 seasons in the majors.

The KC Royals released a statement on their new ownership on Tuesday.