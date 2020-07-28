Next up is Rick Ross & 2 Chainz.

The Verzuz battles have been one of the highlights during quarantine. What began as a producer battle between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, has transformed into a cultural phenomenon. Verzuz TV is a platform that celebrates the legendary catalogs and contributions of Rap and R&B’s best. The first several battles were held during quarantine on Instagram Live. As the country began to transition post-quarantine, so did Verzuz.



Now the battles are held at a central location and have recently partnered with Apple Music to bring VERZUZ TV to the streaming app. Next up in the VERZUZ catalog is the high rollers edition with Rick Ross and 2 Chainz. Both artists have amazing discorgraphies. The Maybach Music CEO stepped onto the scene in 2005 with “Hustling” and has remained a consistent figure in Hip-Hop for almost 2 decades. As for 2 Chainz, we were introduced to the ATL rapper as Titty Boi. He was 1/2 of the Playaz Circle duo. 4 years after the release of “Duffle Bag Boy” the Grammy award wining rapper returned to the scene revamped and rebranded. With standout verses and catchy word play, 2 Chainz has remained one to pay attention to when he hops on any track.

It is the battle of the high rolling rapper from the South. Ross hails from Miami, while 2 Chainz hails from Atlanta. Tune in to VERZUZ TV on Instagram Live or watch on Apple Music on Thursday, July 30.

