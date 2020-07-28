According to a confirmed report from CBS Sports, the National Football League will be reportedly permitting players to honor victims of police brutality with helmet tributes.

The league will be allowing the players to wear stickers of the names of victims of police killings such as George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, and the countless others who were unarmed and killed primarily because of the color of their skin.

“Each player will have the option to honor an individual by displaying that person’s name via a decal on the back of their helmet,” read a memo from the NFL. “Players will be offered a list of names and short biographical information to help guide their decision-making, however, they can also select a victim of systemic racism who is not represented on this list.”

Along with police brutality victims, the NFL is allowing players to honor police officers killed while on-duty. This hasn’t been made official, but according to a report, it “sounds like it’s going to happen.” The League has historically commemorated players and former owners who have passed away as well as the “Salute to Service” program in November.