‘Our People’ Trends Online Highlighting Trump Cared About COVID-19 Once it Impacted His Voting Base

Recently President Donald Trump changed course on his response to the coronavirus pandemic and began to push for masking wearing among other protective measures. The Washington Post now reveals that it was done for his own personal gain.

Advisors detailed to Trump the spike in COVID-19 cases were of voters in areas that support his campaign or as they put it, “our people.” Projections show Midwest areas could be impacted next, which could be swing locations in November.

We've distributed 100 million N95 masks, 35 million surgical masks, 15 million face shields, and thousands of ventilators are being built each month. pic.twitter.com/X8RUI1OQp8 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2020

Trump first wore a mask in public when he visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month.

In an interview with Fox News he stated he would not make wearing a mask a mandate, stating “No, I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don’t believe in that, no.”

In other news, it is 99 days to Election Day. Have you registered to vote yet?