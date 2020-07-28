Wu-Tang Clan member Gza sat down with VJ’s Xavier and Rohit and spit one of KRS-One’s most infamous pro-vegan verses from 30 years ago—‘Beef’. He asked the hosts if they would eat a dog to which they replay ‘No, because they love dogs and share emotions with dogs. And they love meat because it ‘tastes awesome’. He then recites one of KRS-One’s most influential rhymes.



Beef, what a relief

When will this poisonous product cease?

This is another Public Service Announcement

You can believe it or you can doubt it

Let us begin now with the cow

The way it gets to your plate and how

The cow doesn’t grow fast enough for man

So through his greed he makes a faster plan

He has drugs to make the cow grow quicker

Through the stress the cow gets sicker

Twenty one different drugs are pumped

Into the cow in one big lump

So just before it dies, it cries

In the slaughterhouse full of germs and flies

Off with the head, they pack it, drain it, and cart it

And there it is, in your local supermarket

Red and bloody, a corpse, neatly packed

And you wonder about heart attacks?

Come on now man let’s be for real

You are what you eat is the way I feel

But, the Food and Drug Administration

Will tell you meat is the perfect combination

See cows live under fear and stress

Trying to think what’s gonna happen next

Fear and stress can become a part of you

In your cells and blood, this is true

So when the cow is killed, believe it

You preserve those cells, you freeze it

Thaw it out with the blood and season it

Then you sit down and begin eatin it

In your body, it’s structure becomes your structure

All the fear and stress of another

Any drug is addictive by any name

Even drugs in meat, they are the same

The FDA has America strung out

On drugs in beef no doubt

So if you think that what I say is a bunch of crock

Tell yourself you’re gonna try and stop

Eatin meat and you’ll see you can’t compete

It’s the number one drug on the street

Not crack, cause that was made for just blacks

But brown beef, for all American teeth

Life brings life and death brings death

Keep on eatin the dead and what’s left

Absolute disease and negative

Read the book ‘How to Eat to Live’

By Elijah Muhammad, it’s a brown paperback

For anybody, either white or black

See how many cows must be pumped up fatter

How many rats gotta fall in the batter

How many chickens that eat shit you eat

How much high blood pressure you get from pig feet

See you’ll consume, the FDA could care less [sic]

They’ll sell you donkey meat and say it’s

FRESH! For nineteen-ninety, you SUCKERS



Check it out!

Advertisement