Wu-Tang Clan member Gza sat down with VJ’s Xavier and Rohit and spit one of KRS-One’s most infamous pro-vegan verses from 30 years ago—‘Beef’. He asked the hosts if they would eat a dog to which they replay ‘No, because they love dogs and share emotions with dogs. And they love meat because it ‘tastes awesome’. He then recites one of KRS-One’s most influential rhymes.
Beef, what a relief
When will this poisonous product cease?
This is another Public Service Announcement
You can believe it or you can doubt it
Let us begin now with the cow
The way it gets to your plate and how
The cow doesn’t grow fast enough for man
So through his greed he makes a faster plan
He has drugs to make the cow grow quicker
Through the stress the cow gets sicker
Twenty one different drugs are pumped
Into the cow in one big lump
So just before it dies, it cries
In the slaughterhouse full of germs and flies
Off with the head, they pack it, drain it, and cart it
And there it is, in your local supermarket
Red and bloody, a corpse, neatly packed
And you wonder about heart attacks?
Come on now man let’s be for real
You are what you eat is the way I feel
But, the Food and Drug Administration
Will tell you meat is the perfect combination
See cows live under fear and stress
Trying to think what’s gonna happen next
Fear and stress can become a part of you
In your cells and blood, this is true
So when the cow is killed, believe it
You preserve those cells, you freeze it
Thaw it out with the blood and season it
Then you sit down and begin eatin it
In your body, it’s structure becomes your structure
All the fear and stress of another
Any drug is addictive by any name
Even drugs in meat, they are the same
The FDA has America strung out
On drugs in beef no doubt
So if you think that what I say is a bunch of crock
Tell yourself you’re gonna try and stop
Eatin meat and you’ll see you can’t compete
It’s the number one drug on the street
Not crack, cause that was made for just blacks
But brown beef, for all American teeth
Life brings life and death brings death
Keep on eatin the dead and what’s left
Absolute disease and negative
Read the book ‘How to Eat to Live’
By Elijah Muhammad, it’s a brown paperback
For anybody, either white or black
See how many cows must be pumped up fatter
How many rats gotta fall in the batter
How many chickens that eat shit you eat
How much high blood pressure you get from pig feet
See you’ll consume, the FDA could care less [sic]
They’ll sell you donkey meat and say it’s
FRESH! For nineteen-ninety, you SUCKERS
Check it out!