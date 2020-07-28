Yellowcard has decided not to take Juice Wrld’s estate to court over a potential copyright infringement on the deceased rappers biggest song “Lucid Dreams.” The rock band claimed that Juice Wrld’s single copied their 2006 record “Holly Wood Died.”

The initial suit was filed in October, two months prior to the Chicago native’s death. Yellowcard had sought $15 million in damages for the infringement according to the New York Times.

According to the newspaper, Yellowcard ultimately backed out of the lawsuit due to the “optics” of the situation considering the band and their lawyer was taking the mother of the deceased 21-year-old performer to court while she was mourning the loss of her son.

“My clients are very sympathetic not only of Juice WRLD’s death,but also needed time to decide whether they really wanted to pursue the case against his grieving mother as the personal representative of his estate,” Yellowcard’s lawyer Richard Busch reportedly said.

As time passes, the case can be refiled if the band wishes to do so. Meanwhile, Juice Wrld’s Posthumous LP Legends Never Die scored the number 1 spot on Billboard in its debut selling just under half a million copies in the first week.