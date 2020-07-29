Fans of 50 Cent and the vast majority of the Hip-Hop community know that the rapper and TV executive has a fractured relationship with his son Marquise.



Believe eat or not, Marquise still had his dad in his Top 5 rappers of all-time. But now, 50 is on the outside in as he was replaced by Pop Smoke. Marquise detailed why on Instagram Live.



“I told n***as I was replacing 50 in my top 5 for Pop Smoke,” he said. “He had both. He could do what 50 do, he sounds like him, and he has melody.”



Do you think Marquise means it or is he trolling just like his pops? Check it out below.