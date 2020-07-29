Erica Banks Demands What She Wants Respectfully, In New “Give Me That” Video

Erica Banks comes through with a bop to bounce to in more ways than one with her new track, “Give Me That.” The Dallas native is fresh off the momentum of her most notable release “Buss It.” The song sampled Nelly’s 2002 smash, “Hot In Herre.” Now she is dropping the follow up single from her self-titled project, released back in June.

Her newest releases samples another southern classic. The constant squeaky mattress effect is reminiscent of Trillville’s, “Some Cut.” With “Give Me That,” Banks adds the midas touch with purposed bars that puts listeners on notice of her intentions.

The suggestive video puts the RAW in raunchy, providing a perfect motion picture for her intentioned lyrics. The 1501 Certified Entertainment rapper looks to create her own lane with this new record.

Peep the “Give Me That” video below.