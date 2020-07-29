A round of applause and standing ovation is in order for HBO’s Insecure. The entire team of casts, writers, directors, and more of Season 4 put forth its best performance to date. The season can be summed into one word: truth. Throughout the Season 1-3, the audience has grown with each character, expressing both admiration and discernment, respectfully.

Unfortunately, it was not given its proper flowers, earning three Emmy nods. One was for Issa Rae’s performance as a lead actress. Season 4’s breakout performance is solidified in the show’s history and future to come, leaving the season a shoo-in for its praise.

Emmy Nod Breakdown:

Best Comedy Series

Issa Rae for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Yvonne Oriji for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single Camera Series (Half-Hour) (2)

Outstanding Sinlge-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Music Supervision

The stars and crew took to Instagram to celebrate the great news.

Yvonne Orji called her parents to share the great news. The Nigerian-American actress/comedian tried to fight back her tears of joy as her parents expressed such joy in their daughter’s national recognition for her work.

“Meeeeeeaaann. My heart is so full. Had to call the parentals… and they DID. NOT. DISAPPOINT. They had jokes, prophesies and praises,” said the actress.

Insecure’s Show Runner, and Executive Producer, Prentice Penny expressed extreme gratitude to his family, team, and viewers, who’ve immersed themselves in the on-screen art that is Insecure.

This nom for me isn’t about validating me or the show, said EP. “It’s about OUR ART being viewed as the same which is all our ancestors wanted. To be human. This validates my wife for supporting me day 1. My mom for supporting me day 1. My friends for being in my shitty films but believing in me nonetheless. Win, lose or draw we all got EMMY NOMINATED by our names for life!”

Lastly, the incomparable Issa Rae took to her socials to salute the rest of her team as well. This is not the Insecure creator’s first nod rodeo, but this one hits different.

No matter the outcome, Insecure is and will continue to be exemplary in an on-screen display of living for African American contemporaries.