J. Cole Hinted That He’s Open to Features on New Album, Is Wale One of Them?

Wale and J. Cole have been close friends since they came into the industry around the same time even performing at colleges together in the early days. Both artists have blown up significantly since then and have always kept in touch and gave us gems along the way from J. Cole’s ‘You Got It’ to Wale’s ‘The Pessimist.’

In an article written by J. Cole for The Players Tribune, the Fayetteville rapper confesses that his competitive nature is what prevented him from opening up rap features on his last 4 albums and ultimately hurt his ability to build relationships. This admission could’ve been Cole’s way of saying that we can expect some features on “The Fall Off” album.

Early on Tuesday, Wale posted a photo tagging the location as “Dreamville” the name of J. Cole’s record label. Wale captioned the photo “Beautiful Bliss” the title of a track from Wale’s debut album Attention Deficit that featured J. Cole. If that wasn’t enough of a hint, Wale tagged the usually social media absent J. Cole in the post.

The purpose of the post was to show off the new J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer signature shoe that drops on Friday. Clearly, Cole hooked his long time friend up with an early pair.

Wale has done more songs with J. Cole than any other artist and it would be amazing to see these two lyricists link back up especially on a J. Cole album. Cole has already dropped two tracks from the upcoming LP titled “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice” which do not contain features.

Cole said on the day the songs were released that he’s still finishing the album and has no date for release.