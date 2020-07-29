Madonna’s Instagram account was flagged because she posted a video that claims a cure for the coronavirus has “been found and proven and has been available for months.”

“They would rather let fear control the people and let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer,” the 61-year-old captioned the photo.

The censored video has been debunked and features Dr. Stella Immanuel claiming that she treated 350 coronavirus patients with hydroxychloroquine.

Advertisement

Immanuel is a Houston-based primary care physician who Madonna dubbed a “hero” to her 15 million followers.

Shortly after the clip was posted, it was blurred and re-captioned, “False information,” with a hyperlink to an article that clarifies the claims. British singer Annie Lennox, 65, commented, “This is utter madness!!! I can’t believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery. Hopefully your site has been hacked and you’re just about to explain it.”

The pop icon tested positive for the coronavirus and has been keeping her fans updated through her Quarantine Diaries series. In one scene the singer said, “What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

Madonna has since deleted the post.