You can’t hold down Tina Snow. Just a day after Megan Thee Stallion hit Instagram to provide an update on her condition, the Hot Girl is back on Instagram stealing hearts.



Posing in the Savage Fenty lingerie line, Meg shared the caption “Love y’all @savagexfenty@badgalriri.”



Accompanied by the pictures of Thee Stallion, was a gift from Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang.



“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg!” The note with flowers opened. “Just know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way!”



You can see the pictures and flowers below.