The NFL has released a Public Service Announcement detailing the death of Stephon Clark, an unarmed 22-year-old man who was fatally shot and killed in his grandmother’s backyard in Sacramento, California by two officers from the Sacramento Police Department. The PSA will be aired on ESPN, NBC, and the NFL Network later this week.



The PSA is narrated Stephon’s mother, Se’Quette Clark, and is the latest effort from a joint initiative between Roc Nation and the NFL about the need to create positive change in our communities and end systemic racism. The PSA is a part of the Inspire Change initiative and is the first of The Responsibility Program to air on television.



“With sincerity and gratitude, I would like to thank Roc Nation and the NFL for choosing to honor the life of my son, Stephon Clark, who was unjustly stolen from us on March 18, 2018 by Sac PD officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet who are still employed and patrolling our streets,” Se’Quette Clark said. “As a mother, I can’t help the immense feeling of pride; knowing my son’s life will affect so many people for generations to come. Since my son was murdered, my family has been extremely dedicated to social justice reform through our footwork in this new Civil Rights Movement; my son, Stevante Clark emerging as a Civil Rights Leader in the movement; my mother, Sequita Thompson, and my membership in the Mothers of the Movement; our foundation IAMSAC (Stephon Alonzo Clark) and Stephon Clark Legacy; our weekly actionable, solutions platform titled Stephon Clark Sunday; and last but not least, the passing of The Stephon Clark Law (AB392) in California which holds police accountable for killing people when they did not pose a deadly threat and charging the officers in criminal court.”



The first PSA was released last November detailing Danroy “DJ” Henry, the former Pace University football player who was fatally shot by a police officer on Oct. 17, 2010, in Mount Pleasant, N.Y. Meek Mill and the Dreamchasers unveiled the second PSA of the program in December around Antwon Rose II, an unarmed 17-year-old and honor roll student who was fatally shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer on June 19, 2018.



“We want to continue to raise awareness for victims of systemic racism to ensure their stories are not forgotten,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. “As part of Inspire Change, we will use our platform to recognize these individuals throughout history and support organizations that foster positive relationships between law enforcement and their communities.”



This past January the NFL released another highlighting Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old man who was fatally shot by an off-duty Dallas Police Department patrol officer on Sept. 6, 2018, as part of the #EveryonesChild campaign. It was followed by Team ROC that told the story of Hadiya Pendleton, an unarmed 15-year-old girl who was shot in and killed in a Chicago park while hanging with friends.

You can see the new PSA below.