Snoop Dogg, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and B-Real of Cypress Hill are headlining a global livestream concert, It Was All A Stream (IWAAS) on Saturday, August 8th (7-10pm PST), a benefit concert aimed to move the culture forward and “spread the love” during these challenging times. Band together with these hip-hop legends as they unite to entertain and uplift millions of fans, for a night of electrifying performances infused with relevant social messages and calls to action that will echo around the world.

Hosted on Krayzie Bone’s new platform LivingLegends.TV and presented by Leaves of Legend, Bobby Dee, Ooze and King Palm, IWAAS will be a live stream concert like no other, elevating the spirits of fans from Cleveland, to LA and worldwide. The festival style production will be a special treat for fans who will have a chance to engage with each other and our legendary line-up, while the dynamic performances are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seat. IWAAS will bring fans together globally for an unforgettable night where music, culture and community unite.



Snoop Dogg has been one of hip-hop’s greatest voices and personalities on and off the stage for decades, and he’s adapted masterfully to the “new normal” of virtual performances. With nearly 3 million people viewing his Verzuz TV battle with DMX just last week, Snoop is eagerly anticipating the August 8th performance and taking it to the next level. He calls on fans across the world to “come ride on a fantastic voyage with me, DJ Snoopadelic, Dr. Greenthumb aka B-Real, and my homeboys Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as we blaze into “It Was All A Stream.”

